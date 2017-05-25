Holdsworth/Grant win frantic Carrera Cup Pro-Am race

Lee Holdsworth and Dean Grant won a bizarre weather-affected second leg of the Porsche Carrera Cup Pro-Am at Phillip Island. Supercars driver Holdsworth and co-driver Grant had to come back from being more than a minute down in the first stint to take over the lead, while Holdsworth was also forced to nurse wet tyres on a drying track for the entire second to claim a six-second win over Alex Davison and Geoff Emery.

