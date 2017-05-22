Harvick's crew chief Rodney Childers fined for lug nut infraction
Crew chief Rodney Childers received a $10,000 fine from NASCAR on Wednesday stemming from a lug nut infraction in the Coca-Cola 600. Kevin Harvick failed post-race inspection after officials discovered a loose lug nut on the No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Motorsport.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More than 100 photos of Dale Earnhardt Jr. thro...
|May 25
|MorePharts
|2
|Attorney pleads not guilty to theft
|May 22
|truth
|15
|Preakness 2017: The weird and wacky
|May 21
|InPhart
|2
|NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea...
|May 13
|Pointing pharts
|2
|Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi...
|May 12
|Thats phartz
|6
|Spanish Grand Prix - Talking Points
|May 11
|Grand pharts
|1
|Stenhouse wins first NASCAR Cup race with last-...
|May 9
|Wins phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC