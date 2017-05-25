Harvick wins Charlotte pole; Cup leader Larson starts last
Kevin Harvick was all smiles at qualifying Thursday night at Charlotte, while NASCAR Cup Series points leader Kyle Larson was left bitter and frustrated heading into an important weekend of racing. Harvick will start on the pole for the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday after turning a lap of 193.424 mph on the 1 1/2-mile oval, while Larson will begin NASCAR's longest race at the rear of the field after his No.
