Harrison Burton wins ARCA race at Toledo Speedway
Harrison Burton raced to his first ARCA Racing Series victory Sunday in only his second career start, rallying to catch Dalton Sargeant at Toledo Speedway. Burton, the 16-year-old son of former NASCAR Cup driver Jeff Burton, overcame a stall on his first pit stop and passed Sargeant with eight laps to go.
