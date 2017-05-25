Hamilton and Vettel's friendly rivalr...

Hamilton and Vettel's friendly rivalry faces test in Monaco

The chummy rivalry between Formula One champions Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel could be tested at this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix, an unforgiving circuit where drivers are often pushed to the limit. After five races, four-time F1 champion Vettel is six points clear of three-time champion Hamilton.

