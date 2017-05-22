Haas: Maturity, not luck, behind double points breakthrough
Haas boss Gunther Steiner believes the growing maturity of his team, rather than a simple dose of good fortune, was behind his team's "historic" first double points finish in the Monaco Grand Prix. Romain's Grosjean's eighth-place finish, and Kevin Magnussen's 10th spot, was the first time that Haas had managed to get both cars home in the top 10. And with the American outfit now having scored in four of the six races held so far this year, Steiner believes that his team can now target pushing for even better things in the future.
