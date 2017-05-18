Formula One at Silverstone could end ...

Formula One at Silverstone could end in 2019 as circuit struggles to make money

Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Silverstone's hosting of the British Grand Prix past 2019 has been put in doubt due to the rising costs in Formula One, it was reported on Saturday. The Northamptonshire circuit's executive director Stuart Pringle has raised issues with the costs involved in hosting the race weekend and is unsure whether Silverstone can continue after the current contract expires.

Chicago, IL

