Fernando Alonso to start Indianapolis 500 in fifth as Scott Dixon takes pole
The Spaniard, who will not drive in the Monaco Grand Prix in order to compete in the famous American race, finished with a four-lap average of 231.300mph. The McLaren driver impressed on the first day of qualifying on Saturday but was forced to change engines as a precaution ahead of Sunday's battle for pole position.
