Fernando Alonso: It was a very positive and productive day
Formula One's double world champion Fernando Alonso is optimistic he will be ready for the challenge of the Indianapolis 500 after completing 117 laps at the Brickyard on Tuesday. Alonso, who will miss the Monaco Grand Prix a week on Sunday to participate in the 500-mile race, was 24th in the order.
