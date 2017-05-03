Fernando Alonso gets first taste of Indianapolis 500 during test
Fernando Alonso was handed his first taste of the Indianapolis 500 after he made his debut in a private test at the famous Brickyard on Wednesday. The double world champion flew straight from Russia to America after his fourth retirement in as many grands prix of his desperately disappointing start to the new Formula One season.
