F1 star Alonso takes first laps on oval, set to try Indy 500
Two-time Formula One champion Fernando Alonso passed his rookie orientation test at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Wednesday, allowing him to try to qualify for the Indianapolis 500 later this month. Alonso turned 50 laps in his morning test session, posting a best lap speed of 219.654 mph.
