F1: Indy heartbreak for Alonso
However, Fernando Alonso will return to F1 from IndyCar with his head held high, the Spaniard so very nearly pulling off an epic victory. Unfortunately however, despite leading the race for 27 of its 200 laps and almost constantly running in the top three or four, his eventual retirement had a familiar ring about it, issues with his Honda engine.
