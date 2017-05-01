Ex-race driver John Andretti fighting colon cancer
Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver John Andretti says he is undergoing chemotherapy for stage-four colon cancer that's spread to his liver. The 54-year-old Andretti tells WTHR-TV of Indianapolis that doctors found the cancer in January and he has had surgery to remove part of his colon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dave Calabro follows John Andretti's battle wit...
|Sun
|Donate phart
|20
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR
|Apr 26
|Big phart
|6
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr 3
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr 2
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar '17
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|Mar '17
|Light Phartce
|4
|NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a...
|Mar '17
|MorePhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC