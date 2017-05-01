Ex-race driver John Andretti fighting...

Ex-race driver John Andretti fighting colon cancer

Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver John Andretti says he is undergoing chemotherapy for stage-four colon cancer that's spread to his liver. The 54-year-old Andretti tells WTHR-TV of Indianapolis that doctors found the cancer in January and he has had surgery to remove part of his colon.

