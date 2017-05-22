Ex-motorcycle champion Nicky Hayden dies after collision in Italy

In this Oct. 29, 2006, file photo, United States Honda rider Nicky Hayden holds a U.S. flag after winning the world championship GP at the Cheste racetrack near Valencia, Spain. The Maurizio Bufalini Hospital has announced that American motorcycle racer Nicky Hayden has died, five days after being hit by a car while training on his bicycle Hayden was 35. The Maurizio Bufalini Hospital announced on Monday that Hayden had succumbed to injuries sustained last week after he was struck by a vehicle in Italy while training on his bicycle.

