Dubai-based Thunder Snow tests Derby track after quarantine
Thunder Snow took to the track at Churchill Downs for the first time since clearing quarantine ahead of the Kentucky Derby. The UAE Derby winner jogged once around before galloping a mile on Tuesday.
