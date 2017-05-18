Dreaming of another runaway victory
Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming was washed after a walk on the track at Pimlico Race Course on Friday. The Todd Pletcher-trained colt is a 4-5 favorite for Saturday's Preakness.
