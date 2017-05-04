Dani Pedrosa secures home triumph in Jerez at MotoGP's 3,000th race
Dani Pedrosa eased to success at the Gran Premio Red Bull de Espana to seal victory in MotoGP's 3,000th race. The 31-year-old Spaniard started on pole and raced clear of Repsol Honda team-mate Marc Marquez to win by more than six seconds - his third career triumph in Jerez.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond and Twickenham Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming is in a h...
|6 hr
|Derby phartse
|2
|Why Running the Kentucky Derby Costs Some Horse...
|May 3
|SomePhartse
|2
|Dave Calabro follows John Andretti's battle wit...
|Apr 30
|Donate phart
|20
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR
|Apr 26
|Big phart
|6
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr '17
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr '17
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar '17
|unveiled phart
|4
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC