Dani Pedrosa secures home triumph in Jerez at MotoGP's 3,000th race

Dani Pedrosa eased to success at the Gran Premio Red Bull de Espana to seal victory in MotoGP's 3,000th race. The 31-year-old Spaniard started on pole and raced clear of Repsol Honda team-mate Marc Marquez to win by more than six seconds - his third career triumph in Jerez.

