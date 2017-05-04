Dani Pedrosa secures home triumph in ...

Dani Pedrosa secures home triumph in Jerez at MotoGP's 3,000th race

Read more: Richmond and Twickenham Times

Dani Pedrosa eased to success at the Gran Premio Red Bull de Espana to seal victory in MotoGP's 3,000th race. The 31-year-old Spaniard started on pole and raced clear of Repsol Honda team-mate Marc Marquez to win by more than six seconds - his third career triumph in Jerez.

Chicago, IL

