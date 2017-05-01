Dalton Sargeant laps entire field in ARCA race at Salem
Dalton Sargeant lapped the entire field Sunday in a dominating victory in the ARCA Racing Series event at Salem Speedway. Sargeant rallied to get back on the lead lap on the high-banked 0.555-mile oval, then pulled away for his second career victory in the stock-car series.
