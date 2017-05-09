Dale Earnhardt Jr. will go from racin...

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will go from racing to home renovation on TV show next year

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Menomonee Falls

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will go from racing to home renovation on TV show next year Driver will team with his wife and renovate a home in Key West on DIY Network show. Check out this story on mynorthwestnow.com: https://usat.ly/2prLTV4 Earnhardt, who will retire at the end of the current Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, announced Tuesday he will team with his wife, Amy, for a DIY Network show that will begin airing next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Menomonee Falls.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Stenhouse wins first NASCAR Cup race with last-... Tue Wins phart 2
News Richmond International Raceway hires WWE promot... Tue Hires phart 2
News Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming is in a h... May 7 Derby phartse 2
News Why Running the Kentucky Derby Costs Some Horse... May 3 SomePhartse 2
News Dave Calabro follows John Andretti's battle wit... Apr 30 Donate phart 20
News Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR Apr 26 Big phart 6
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... Apr '17 SoundPhart 24
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,219 • Total comments across all topics: 280,909,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC