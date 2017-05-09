Dale Earnhardt Jr. will go from racing to home renovation on TV show next year
Dale Earnhardt Jr. will go from racing to home renovation on TV show next year Driver will team with his wife and renovate a home in Key West on DIY Network show. Check out this story on mynorthwestnow.com: https://usat.ly/2prLTV4 Earnhardt, who will retire at the end of the current Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, announced Tuesday he will team with his wife, Amy, for a DIY Network show that will begin airing next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Menomonee Falls.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stenhouse wins first NASCAR Cup race with last-...
|Tue
|Wins phart
|2
|Richmond International Raceway hires WWE promot...
|Tue
|Hires phart
|2
|Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming is in a h...
|May 7
|Derby phartse
|2
|Why Running the Kentucky Derby Costs Some Horse...
|May 3
|SomePhartse
|2
|Dave Calabro follows John Andretti's battle wit...
|Apr 30
|Donate phart
|20
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR
|Apr 26
|Big phart
|6
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr '17
|SoundPhart
|24
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC