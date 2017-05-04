Coupling up: Joe Sharp and Rosie Napr...

Coupling up: Joe Sharp and Rosie Napravnik in Kentucky Derby

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Napravnik was once one of the top jockeys in North America before retiring. Now she works as an assistant trainer and exercise rider for her husband Sharp, who will saddle Louisiana Derby winner Girvin in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Running the Kentucky Derby Costs Some Horse... Wed SomePhartse 2
News Dave Calabro follows John Andretti's battle wit... Apr 30 Donate phart 20
News Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR Apr 26 Big phart 6
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... Apr '17 SoundPhart 24
News NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ... Apr '17 Resurgence Phart 2
News Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port... Mar '17 unveiled phart 4
News NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg... Mar '17 Light Phartce 4
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,882 • Total comments across all topics: 280,786,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC