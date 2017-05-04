Coupling up: Joe Sharp and Rosie Napravnik in Kentucky Derby
Napravnik was once one of the top jockeys in North America before retiring. Now she works as an assistant trainer and exercise rider for her husband Sharp, who will saddle Louisiana Derby winner Girvin in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
