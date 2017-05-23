Chilton, Jones, Dixon post fastest speeds in Indy practice
Max Chilton and rookie Ed Jones have turned the fastest laps in the second-to-last practice for this year's Indianapolis 500. Chilton had a top speed of 228.592 mph Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attorney pleads not guilty to theft
|Mon
|ShePhartts
|27
|Preakness 2017: The weird and wacky
|May 21
|InPhart
|2
|NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea...
|May 13
|Pointing pharts
|2
|Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi...
|May 12
|Thats phartz
|6
|Spanish Grand Prix - Talking Points
|May 11
|Grand pharts
|1
|Stenhouse wins first NASCAR Cup race with last-...
|May 9
|Wins phart
|2
|Richmond International Raceway hires WWE promot...
|May 9
|Hires phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC