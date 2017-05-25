Castroneves fastest on Carb Day as an...

Castroneves fastest on Carb Day as another Honda engine goes

Three-time champion Helio Castroneves turned the fastest lap on Carb Day during the final practice for the Indy 500, while more engine trouble for Honda left teams leery of what could happen on race day.

