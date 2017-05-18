Carpenter fastest on third day of Indy 500 practice
Ed Carpenter turned the fastest lap by hitting 222.894 mph in a Chevrolet on the windy third day of Indianapolis 500 practice Wednesday. "I thought it was important to run on a day like today just because it is a challenge," the owner-driver said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attorney pleads not guilty to theft
|18 min
|You pharrt
|7
|NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea...
|May 13
|Pointing pharts
|2
|Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi...
|May 12
|Thats phartz
|6
|Spanish Grand Prix - Talking Points
|May 11
|Grand pharts
|1
|Stenhouse wins first NASCAR Cup race with last-...
|May 9
|Wins phart
|2
|Richmond International Raceway hires WWE promot...
|May 9
|Hires phart
|2
|Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming is in a h...
|May 7
|Derby phartse
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC