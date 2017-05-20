Bowyer, Blaney, Suarez and Elliott ro...

Bowyer, Blaney, Suarez and Elliott round out All-Star field

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Daniel Suarez, Ryan Blaney and Clint Bowyer raced their way into the NASCAR All-Star race Saturday night by winning stages of the qualifying race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Bowyer started from the pole and dominated the first stage by leading all 20 laps and winning by 3.6 seconds to reach his eighth All-Star race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Attorney pleads not guilty to theft 11 min Crazy can b fun 21
News Preakness 2017: The weird and wacky 7 hr InPhart 2
News NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea... May 13 Pointing pharts 2
News Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi... May 12 Thats phartz 6
News Spanish Grand Prix - Talking Points May 11 Grand pharts 1
News Stenhouse wins first NASCAR Cup race with last-... May 9 Wins phart 2
News Richmond International Raceway hires WWE promot... May 9 Hires phart 2
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,687 • Total comments across all topics: 281,184,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC