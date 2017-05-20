Bowyer, Blaney, Suarez and Elliott round out All-Star field
Daniel Suarez, Ryan Blaney and Clint Bowyer raced their way into the NASCAR All-Star race Saturday night by winning stages of the qualifying race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Bowyer started from the pole and dominated the first stage by leading all 20 laps and winning by 3.6 seconds to reach his eighth All-Star race.
