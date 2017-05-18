Bourdais fractures pelvis, hip during Indy qualifying crash
The car driven by Sebastien Bourdais, of France, impacts the wall in the second turn during qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, May 20, 2017 in Indianapolis. . The car driven by Sebastien Bourdais, of France, impacts the wall in the second turn during qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, May 20, 2017 in Indianapolis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLBT-TV Jackson.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attorney pleads not guilty to theft
|1 hr
|MustPhartzz
|19
|NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea...
|May 13
|Pointing pharts
|2
|Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi...
|May 12
|Thats phartz
|6
|Spanish Grand Prix - Talking Points
|May 11
|Grand pharts
|1
|Stenhouse wins first NASCAR Cup race with last-...
|May 9
|Wins phart
|2
|Richmond International Raceway hires WWE promot...
|May 9
|Hires phart
|2
|Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming is in a h...
|May 7
|Derby phartse
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC