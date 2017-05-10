Bottas misses most of final practice, Raikkonen fastest
Valtteri Bottas' hopes of adding to his maiden Formula One win ran into mechanical problems Saturday as Kimi Raikkonen set the fastest time ahead of qualifying at the Spanish Grand Prix. Mercedes said that after it fixed an electrical problem in the power unit of Bottas' car, the team was forced to change the engine altogether due to a water leak.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea...
|1 hr
|Pointing pharts
|2
|Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi...
|Fri
|Thats phartz
|6
|Spanish Grand Prix - Talking Points
|May 11
|Grand pharts
|1
|Stenhouse wins first NASCAR Cup race with last-...
|May 9
|Wins phart
|2
|Richmond International Raceway hires WWE promot...
|May 9
|Hires phart
|2
|Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming is in a h...
|May 7
|Derby phartse
|2
|Why Running the Kentucky Derby Costs Some Horse...
|May 3
|SomePhartse
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC