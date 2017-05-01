Bottas hints his relationship with Hamilton could sour in battle for F1 title

Valtteri Bottas has hinted that his good-natured relationship with Lewis Hamilton could come under threat after he slashed the deficit to his Mercedes team-mate in the championship. Hamilton, who finished only fourth at the Russian Grand Prix as he mysteriously struggled for pace, was among the first to congratulate Bottas after he held off Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel to register his maiden win in Formula One.

