Bob Baffert is planning to watch the Derby from his couch
Bob Baffert went from thinking he could win a fifth Kentucky Derby to being out of it in the space of a few seconds. Once Mastery got hurt after winning a prep race this winter, Baffert no longer had a horse for the first Saturday in May. It was a huge blow to a trainer who's missed the Derby just twice since 2009 and whose four victories are tied for second-most in history.
