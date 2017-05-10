Auto Racing Package: Auto Racing Glance
Schedule: Friday, practice, 11:30 p.m. , practice, 1:30 p.m. , qualifying, 6:45 p.m. ; Saturday, race, 7:30 p.m., FS1. Fast facts: Stenhouse won for the first time in 158 tries last week, and he gave Roush Fenway Racing its first victory since Carl Edwards won at Sonoma in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stenhouse wins first NASCAR Cup race with last-...
|Tue
|Wins phart
|2
|Richmond International Raceway hires WWE promot...
|Tue
|Hires phart
|2
|Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming is in a h...
|May 7
|Derby phartse
|2
|Why Running the Kentucky Derby Costs Some Horse...
|May 3
|SomePhartse
|2
|Dave Calabro follows John Andretti's battle wit...
|Apr 30
|Donate phart
|20
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR
|Apr 26
|Big phart
|6
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr '17
|SoundPhart
|24
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC