As Penske's cars pull away, everyone else plays catch-up
As Roger Penske's dominant cars continue to run up front, just about everyone else is pursuing the series' hottest team. Somehow over the last 14 months, Team Penske has turned one of the world's most competitive racing circuits into a virtual one-team showcase.
