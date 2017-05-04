Aric Almirola wins Xfinity Series race at Talladega
Aric Almirola earned the third Xfinity Series victory of his career Saturday by holding off a hard-charging pack in the closing laps at Talladega Superspeedway. "We ran about 10 laps in practice and I said, 'Put it on jack stands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Running the Kentucky Derby Costs Some Horse...
|May 3
|SomePhartse
|2
|Dave Calabro follows John Andretti's battle wit...
|Apr 30
|Donate phart
|20
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR
|Apr 26
|Big phart
|6
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr '17
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr '17
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar '17
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|Mar '17
|Light Phartce
|4
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC