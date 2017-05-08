Always Dreaming checks into Pimlico's Stall 40 for Preakness
Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming has made himself right at home at Baltimore's Pimlico Race Course in Stall 40, which has sheltered many of the greatest champions in horse racing history. The bay colt was in excellent spirits Tuesday after traveling from Churchill Downs to Pimlico, where he will spend the next 11 days before running in the Preakness.
