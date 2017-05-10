Alonso targets McLaren's first points...

Alonso targets McLaren's first points of season after stunning qualifying lap

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

Double world champion Fernando Alonso completed a remarkable 24 hours by qualifying a staggering seventh for the Spanish Grand Prix. Alonso spent more time playing tennis than driving a Formula One car on Friday after further Honda engine problems blighted his participation in practice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NASCAR at Kansas: Jeff Gordon blames former tea... 21 hr Pointing pharts 2
News Remember NASCARa s Clint Bowyer? Herea s how hi... May 12 Thats phartz 6
News Spanish Grand Prix - Talking Points May 11 Grand pharts 1
News Stenhouse wins first NASCAR Cup race with last-... May 9 Wins phart 2
News Richmond International Raceway hires WWE promot... May 9 Hires phart 2
News Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming is in a h... May 7 Derby phartse 2
News Why Running the Kentucky Derby Costs Some Horse... May 3 SomePhartse 2
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,356 • Total comments across all topics: 281,013,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC