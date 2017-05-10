Alonso targets McLaren's first points of season after stunning qualifying lap
Double world champion Fernando Alonso completed a remarkable 24 hours by qualifying a staggering seventh for the Spanish Grand Prix. Alonso spent more time playing tennis than driving a Formula One car on Friday after further Honda engine problems blighted his participation in practice.
