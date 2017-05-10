Alonso gives McLaren 6 months to fix ...

Alonso gives McLaren 6 months to fix failing F1 car

If not, the two-time former champion says he will be looking for another team, or even to abandon F1 altogether. "Around September, October I need to consider what I will do next year, if it is time to find challenges outside Formula One or if in Formula One I have the opportunity to win the championship," Alonso said Thursday, a day before practice starts at the Spanish Grand Prix.

