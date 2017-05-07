AJ Allmendinger, Chase Elliott trigger massive crash at Talladega
AJ Allmendinger, who was running inside the top five, cued the first major wreck of the race Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway when he turned Chase Elliott entering the backstretch on Lap 169.
