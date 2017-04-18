Zach Veach to make IndyCar debut in Alabama this weekend
Ed Carpenter Racing announced Tuesday that Veach will fill in for JR Hildebrand, who broke his left hand on the last lap April 9 at Long Beach. Hildebrand had surgery two days later.
