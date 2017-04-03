You know what Mercedes are like when they lose | The NR F1 Podcast...

You know what Mercedes are like when ...

The NR F1 Podcast - recorded in the county that gave the world Team Lotus, Martin Brundle and a training ground to the likes of Ayrton Senna and Mark Webber - brings you their 2017 Chinese Formula 1 Grand Prix preview. Edition 150 of The NR F1 Podcast sees host Michael Bailey and defending prediction league champion Steve Rust tee up the 2017 Formula 1 Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai.

