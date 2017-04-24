What's a fan to do when Earnhardt leaves? History might help
A Dale Earnhardt Jr., fan watches the pit crew from the other side of a fence in the garage after practice for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Richmond International Raceway in Richmond, Va., Saturday, April 29, 2017. ' less A Dale Earnhardt Jr., fan watches the pit crew from the other side of a fence in the garage after practice for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Richmond International Raceway in Richmond, Va., Saturday, ... more Dale Earnhardt Jr., waits for his car to be worked on during practice for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Richmond International Raceway in Richmond, Va., Saturday, April 29, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dave Calabro follows John Andretti's battle wit...
|2 hr
|Donate phart
|20
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR
|Apr 26
|Big phart
|6
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr 3
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr 2
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar '17
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|Mar '17
|Light Phartce
|4
|NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a...
|Mar '17
|MorePhartz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC