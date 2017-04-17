What "took the wind out of the sails"...

What "took the wind out of the sails" of Roush Fenway Racing?

It's no secret Roush Fenway Racing hasn't been as competitive in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series since veterans Matt Kenseth, Carl Edwards and Greg Biffle all left the organization since 2013. Kenseth and Edwards both left for other teams while Biffle left the series at the end of last season.

