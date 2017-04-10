Valtteri Bottas - in three-way F1 battle' after claiming pole in Bahrain
Lewis Hamilton's team-mate Valtteri Bottas believes the fight for the championship is now a three-way battle after he sprung the surprise of the season so far to secure his maiden pole position. The formative rounds of the new Formula One campaign have been played out against the backdrop of Hamilton versus Sebastian Vettel in what could yet prove to be a rivalry for the ages.
