Tirico replaces Hammond as NBC's Triple Crown horse racing host
Mike Tirico is taking the reins from Tom Hammond as a host of NBC's Triple Crown horse racing coverage. Tirico adds the job to his recently announced duties as host of the network's prime-time Olympics coverage starting next winter in South Korea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Racing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dale Earnhardt Jr. to leave NASCAR
|14 hr
|Should phart
|4
|Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch...
|Apr 3
|SoundPhart
|24
|NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ...
|Apr 2
|Resurgence Phart
|2
|Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port...
|Mar 29
|unveiled phart
|4
|NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg...
|Mar '17
|Light Phartce
|4
|NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a...
|Mar '17
|MorePhartz
|2
|NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which...
|Mar '17
|StagePhartss
|8
Find what you want!
Search Racing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC