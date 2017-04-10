The Dancing Grannies with Lewis Hamil...

The Dancing Grannies with Lewis Hamilton at the Grand Prix in Bahrain

THE Black Country's Dancing Grannies have been living life in the fast lane and have won themselves a new celebrity fan. Susan Hawkins, Deb Nicholls and Jacky Fellows - better know as The Fizzogs - bumped into Formula One star Lewis Hamilton in Bahrain where they are performing at the Grand Prix.

