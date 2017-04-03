Super-sub Giovinazzi keen to make his...

Super-sub Giovinazzi keen to make his point

16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Sauber super-sub Antonio Giovinazzi, impressively up to speed on his Formula One debut in the season-opening race in Australia, is wasting no time as he sets his sights on the points in Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix. The Italian was drafted in as a last-minute replacement for Pascal Wehrlein in Melbourne after the German withdrew for fitness reasons on Saturday morning.

