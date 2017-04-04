Stewart earns sprint-car victory

Stewart earns sprint-car victory

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Stewart, a three-time Cup champion who retired from driving in NASCAR last fall after his 18th season, won the United Sprint Car Series Spring Speed Xplosion feature for 360 sprints at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala. He took the lead from Danny Martin on Lap 19 and led the rest of the 33-lap feature race.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... Mon SoundPhart 24
News NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ... Apr 2 Resurgence Phart 2
News Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port... Mar 29 unveiled phart 4
News NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg... Mar 20 Light Phartce 4
News NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a... Mar 18 MorePhartz 2
News NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which... Mar 11 StagePhartss 8
News Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15) Mar 10 RatePharttz 16
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,284 • Total comments across all topics: 280,061,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC