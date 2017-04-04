Stewart earns sprint-car victory
Stewart, a three-time Cup champion who retired from driving in NASCAR last fall after his 18th season, won the United Sprint Car Series Spring Speed Xplosion feature for 360 sprints at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala. He took the lead from Danny Martin on Lap 19 and led the rest of the 33-lap feature race.
