Senior Investment's late charges wins Lexington at Keeneland

Senior Investment chased down West Coast in the final furlong to win the $200,000 Grade 3 Lexington by a head Saturday at Keeneland and earn 10 points toward the Kentucky Derby. The Kenneth McPeek-trained colt remains on the outside looking in on the Derby but can take heart in saving his best for last in the 10-horse field.

