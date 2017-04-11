Sebastien Bourdais, Dale Coyne Racing...

Sebastien Bourdais, Dale Coyne Racing still leading IndyCar standings after three races

The Verizon IndyCar Series rolled out of Alabama late Sunday afternoon with fully 17 percent of its season in the record books. And the surprising line in those books, with three of 17 races completed, carries the name of point leader Sebastien Bourdais, who drives not for series kingpins Team Penske or Chip Ganassi Racing but instead for tiny Dale Coyne Racing.

