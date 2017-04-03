Sebastian Vettel fastest in final practice for Chinese Grand Prix
Sebastian Vettel carried on where he left off in Australia by leading the way in practice for the Chinese Grand Prix. Vettel cemented his pre-season status as the number one rival to Lewis Hamilton and his all-conquering Mercedes team with his and Ferrari's first victory in 18 months following their triumph at Melbourne's Albert Park a fortnight ago.
