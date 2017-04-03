Sauber driver Pascal Wehrlein to miss...

Sauber driver Pascal Wehrlein to miss Chinese Grand Prix

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Somerset County Gazette

Sauber driver Pascal Wehrlein will miss his second Formula One race of the season after deciding to sit out the Chinese Grand Prix because of a back injury. The German missed the Australian race in Melbourne because of the injury he suffered in a crash at the Race of Champions event in January.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Somerset County Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... 17 hr SoundPhart 24
News NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ... Sun Resurgence Phart 2
News Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port... Mar 29 unveiled phart 4
News NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg... Mar 20 Light Phartce 4
News NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a... Mar 18 MorePhartz 2
News NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which... Mar 11 StagePhartss 8
News Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15) Mar 10 RatePharttz 16
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,616 • Total comments across all topics: 280,041,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC