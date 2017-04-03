Sauber driver Pascal Wehrlein to miss Chinese Grand Prix
Sauber driver Pascal Wehrlein will miss his second Formula One race of the season after deciding to sit out the Chinese Grand Prix because of a back injury. The German missed the Australian race in Melbourne because of the injury he suffered in a crash at the Race of Champions event in January.
