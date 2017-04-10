Saez replaces Albarado on J Boys Echo for the Kentucky Derby
Jockey Luis Saez has been named to replace injured Robby Albarado aboard J Boys Echo for the May 6 Kentucky Derby. Trainer Dale Romans announced the move on his Twitter account Wednesday after talking with Albaugh Family stables, the horse's owners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Galveston County Daily News.
