Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was in on Danica ...

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was in on Danica Patrick's April Fool's Day engagement joke on social media

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Greendale

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was all-in on the April Fool's Day joke fellow driver and girlfriend Danica Patrick played on social media. The couple, who has been dating five years, led fans to believe they were engaged.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greendale.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Racing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus stick together to ch... Apr 3 SoundPhart 24
News NASCAR's Jamie McMurray enjoying resurgence at ... Apr 2 Resurgence Phart 2
News Bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo bust unveiled as Port... Mar 29 unveiled phart 4
News NASCAR HOFer Mark Martin sees no issue with Veg... Mar 20 Light Phartce 4
News NASCAR Xfinity: Dash 4 Cash program kicks off a... Mar 18 MorePhartz 2
News NASCAR Considers Making Its Cars Quieter, Which... Mar 11 StagePhartss 8
News Race car driver Klutt revved up about future (Sep '15) Mar 10 RatePharttz 16
See all Racing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Racing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,100 • Total comments across all topics: 280,161,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC