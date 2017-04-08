Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was in on Danica Patrick's April Fool's Day engagement joke on social media
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was all-in on the April Fool's Day joke fellow driver and girlfriend Danica Patrick played on social media. The couple, who has been dating five years, led fans to believe they were engaged.
